Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $959,000 Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,617 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.33. 985,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,435. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

