Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Toyota Motor makes up approximately 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,032,000 after acquiring an additional 147,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,582 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.60. 273,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,647. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $132.35 and a twelve month high of $196.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

