Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 505 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,109,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,430,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.62.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

