Leeward Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.24. 1,355,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,903,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.