Leeward Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZAFree Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PZA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. 172,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,760. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

