Leeward Financial Partners LLC Purchases 7,418 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.12. 234,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,741. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $73.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2249 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

