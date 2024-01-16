Leeward Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,827 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.35. 1,602,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,844,466. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

