Leeward Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $213,385,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,919,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,708,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 533,785 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 815,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,077,000 after buying an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 763,393 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

