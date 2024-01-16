Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,752,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.89. 624,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,285. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

