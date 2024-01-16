Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 2.1% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.97. 265,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,250. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $244.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

