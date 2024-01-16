Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,902 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.7% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,531 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.58. 180,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,929. The firm has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $283.60 and a fifty-two week high of $434.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.