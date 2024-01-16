Leeward Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,318,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

Shake Shack Stock Up 0.1 %

SHAK traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.95. 184,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,993. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,647.91 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.68.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

