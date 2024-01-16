Leeward Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,919 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.86. 4,182,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,684,751. The company has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.51.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

