Leeward Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,060 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

SCHV traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $69.39. 175,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,491. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

