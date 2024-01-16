Leeward Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.56. 91,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

