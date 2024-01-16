Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,523 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VBK traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.23. 61,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,047. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

