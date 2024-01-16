Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Update

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,399,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 1,171,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 145.7 days.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance
LMPMF stock remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- How to Invest in Energy
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.