Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Update

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,399,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 1,171,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 145.7 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance

LMPMF stock remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

