Lattice Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,578 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. QUALCOMM comprises 0.2% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

QCOM traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $140.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,651. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average of $121.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

