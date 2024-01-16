Lattice Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,953,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,811,281. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.