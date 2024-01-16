Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Short Interest Update

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,494,400 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 1,285,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.1 days.

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LMRXF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. 132,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Laramide Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

