Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $850.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $698.25.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $761.14. The stock had a trading volume of 683,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,721. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $453.65 and a 12-month high of $801.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $731.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $676.68. The stock has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

