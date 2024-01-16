Kyber Network Crystal v2 Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001512 BTC on popular exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market capitalization of $104.18 million and $11.83 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kyber Network Crystal v2

Kyber Network Crystal v2 launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 228,948,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is blog.kyberswap.com. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

