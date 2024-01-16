KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of KNKZF remained flat at C$62.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of C$53.45 and a 52 week high of C$62.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.16.

Get KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.