Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS KIROY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

