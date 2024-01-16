Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $242.11 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $244.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.86. The firm has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.