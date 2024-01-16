Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 650 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $521.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $536.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $482.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

