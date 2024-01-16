Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 4,348 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.