Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 250 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $1,550,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.8% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $544.32 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $504.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

