Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 14,400 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.06% of Federal Signal worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $3,682,568.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE FSS opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.53.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. Research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

