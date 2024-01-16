Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 6,000 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,149 shares in the company, valued at $32,144,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $281,373.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,198,800.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,144,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,380 shares of company stock worth $22,799,284. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

