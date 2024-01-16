Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New $863,000 Investment in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 22.4% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 7.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertex

In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 63,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,491,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,525,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,608,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 21,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $638,079.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,797,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,853,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 63,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,491,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,525,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,608,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,992,876 shares of company stock valued at $77,414,891. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VERX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

