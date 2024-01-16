Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $3.87 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after buying an additional 689,920 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 44.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,869,000 after buying an additional 400,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.63.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.53.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,316 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

