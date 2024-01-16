Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.06% of Element Solutions worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,441,000 after acquiring an additional 214,544 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,756,000 after buying an additional 163,426 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,385,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after buying an additional 206,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,687,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,799,000 after buying an additional 72,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 19.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,273,000 after buying an additional 597,002 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 101.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

