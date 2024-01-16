KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.94 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, KOK has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $1.13 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00019415 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.80 or 0.00279538 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,223.09 or 1.00022793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011447 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010604 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004512 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00965027 USD and is up 8.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,027,677.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.