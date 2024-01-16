Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,353,100 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 1,581,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,127.6 days.

Kojamo Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KOJAF remained flat at $13.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Kojamo Oyj has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73.

Kojamo Oyj Company Profile

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. It rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017. Kojamo Oyj was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

