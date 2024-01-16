Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,704 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,765 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.67 and a 200 day moving average of $125.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

