Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Barclays

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.7 %

KDP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.69. 3,214,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,071,147. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $36.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after buying an additional 39,779,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,547,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after buying an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

