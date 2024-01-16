Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Down 22.4% in December

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kerry Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.90. 8,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.21. Kerry Group has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $111.43.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

About Kerry Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.