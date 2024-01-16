Kendall Capital Management Sells 4,275 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NUS stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 59,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $875.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,400 shares of company stock valued at $383,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

