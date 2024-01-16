Kendall Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 451.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 92,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,312,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 70,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,547.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,364.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 92,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,747. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.02. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.18%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

