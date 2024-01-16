Kendall Capital Management Has $506,000 Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Innoviva by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 118,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Innoviva by 5.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Innoviva by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 50.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. 19,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,888. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

