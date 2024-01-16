Kendall Capital Management Has $471,000 Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 607.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MLI traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 34,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,886. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $819.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Mueller Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $397,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,635.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,331 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

