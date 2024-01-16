Kendall Capital Management Has $402,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

OGN stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 452,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,656. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 48.91%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

