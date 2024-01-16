Kendall Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWB traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $261.37. 45,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,856. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.39 and a 1 year high of $263.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

