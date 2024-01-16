Kendall Capital Management Decreases Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in UGI were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 1,379.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Down 2.2 %

UGI stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. 214,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,589. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on UGI

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.