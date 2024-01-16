Kendall Capital Management Buys Shares of 4,210 Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hibbett by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hibbett news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $171,790.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $129,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,464.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

Hibbett Price Performance

Hibbett stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.46. 8,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,005. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82. Hibbett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $758.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.17 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

Hibbett Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

