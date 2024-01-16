Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 17,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of Kanzhun stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,434,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,403. Kanzhun has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at $76,089,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth approximately $51,177,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,280,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,025,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

