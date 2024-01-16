K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in CarMax by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

CarMax Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.57. 672,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,256. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

