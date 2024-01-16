K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 4,000 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.93. The stock had a trading volume of 168,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,554. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $266.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.24 and a 200 day moving average of $227.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

