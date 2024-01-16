K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 3,100 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Stantec were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stantec by 1,067.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Stantec by 137.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Price Performance

STN stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.73. The stock had a trading volume of 49,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.